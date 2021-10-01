A middle school in LaGrange went under lockdown Thursday over reports of a student believed to be armed on school grounds. The incident comes just one day after a Henry County high school reported an eerily similar situation.
Callaway Middle School was placed on a hard lockdown after the principal was apparently told by a student that another student had a gun on campus.
Dismissal times were delayed as staff and law enforcement investigated the situation.
An extensive search was conducted and no weapon was found. The lockdown was lifted after it was determined there was no obvious threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.