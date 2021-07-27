Families demand answers from Atlanta Police following violent incidents

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Ashley Cooley, the woman who was kicked in the face by an Atlanta police officer while handcuffed on the ground, made sure her voice was heard at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
“I don’t need nobody in my ear! Please be quiet, y’all wasn’t out there with me I was out there by myself,” Cooley said.
Cooley pleaded with the community to stand with her.
“Atlanta I am tired. Atlanta this has been enough. I have six black children. Rise up Atlanta!" she continued.
Those supporting Ashley Cooley said far too many with mental illness are suffering.
“Unfortunately I did not want members of the community to see that but sometimes you need to see it because that’s reality in this city far too many are suffering in silence,” said attorney Gerald Griggs.
The family of Cooley calling out the behavior of police and city leaders for not doing more to better support those battling mental issues.
“Every day since last Tuesday this girl has got down on her hands and knees and said take me in because I’m a threat to myself and I may be a threat to others,” said Alexis Johnson. Cooley's sister.
The family of Gabriel ‘Sam’ Parker, who according to them was wrongfully shot by Atlanta police over the weekend, also gathered with the Cooley family, and called out the department for their handling of the situation.
“We’ve yet to hear anything from the Atlanta Police Department, to say, anything,” said Takita Davis, Parker's cousin.
As far as action in Cooley's case goes, Atlanta Police said Chief Rodney Bryant viewed the footage and suspended the sergeant who kicked Cooley as well as the female officer in the video. They said their standards unit has begun a thorough investigation of what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.