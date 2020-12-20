Several families are displaced right before the holidays as flames tore through their apartment.
DeKalb firefighters battled the blaze at an apartment complex located near the 1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way in Brookhaven.
Fire officials said 8 units were impacted by the fire.
There were no injuries and firefighters are working to determine what sparked the flames.
