FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The American Red Cross is stepping in to assist families displaced by an apartment fire in Atlanta.
According to Atlanta Fire officials, the 2nd-alarm blaze broke out in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road SW around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday.
Atlanta Fire working a 2nd alarm fire at 3901 Campbellton Rd SW. Multiple apartments affected and residents displaced. Engine 31 first in. Fire is contained at this time. Holding all units. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/cMdZQj9i1p— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 10, 2019
No injuries were reported. In total 40 resident, eight families, will receive assistance from the American Red Cross.
Fire investigators are still working to determine a cause.
