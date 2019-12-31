Families displaced by apartment fire on New Year's Eve

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) The Red Cross has stepped in to help 30 residents displaced by an apartment fire on New Year's Eve.
The residents of nine units at The Life at Harrington Park apartments will receive assistance with lodging, clothing, food, emergency needs and other essentials.
