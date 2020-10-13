ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At least ten families lost all of their belongings after heavy weekend rains caused Proctor Creek to flood a Northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Cars and several units of Fairway Court Apartments were underwater, including the one Danisha Johnson lives in.
"All my baby's diapers got wet, all my baby's clothes," Johnson said. "But we're going to try to make it work because God...."
Christa Leonard, with Greenleaf Foundation, told CBS46 that nearby Proctor Creek has flooded before, but this has been the worst. Leonard says the next step is working with the city of Atlanta on the issue.
"We had residents that had to come out of their windows because they couldn't open their doors because the water was so high," she said.
Families spent Tuesday cleaning out their homes.
According to Leonard, some are staying in hotels and others are figuring out what to do next. Leonard said it will be a challenge for an already underserved community.
"This isn't rain water, this is waste water," she said. "This is people's mattresses, their children's mattresses, their clothing, their shoes."
Greenleaf management started a gofundme to help the families. To make a donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.