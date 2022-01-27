GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The families of victims killed in a fiery van crash last spring in Gwinnett County have lawyered up and are going after the company that made the vehicle.
In April 2021, a group of women were headed to an addiction recovery meeting when the driver of their van lost control while trying to switch lanes on I-85. The 2002 Dodge Ram passenger van rolled on its side and burst into flames, killing seven of the women and injuring at least eight others.
“This needs to stop,” said Chris Glover, an attorney at Beasley Allen Law. “The stories on how dangerous these vans are go back decades. [Chrysler] stopped making them altogether, but they didn’t take them off the road and the people, like our clients, who had been using them, were at risk.
In the lawsuits filed this week in Georgia State Court of Gwinnett County, Glover, representing five of the victims and several of the survivors, named Chrysler and its parent company, Stellantis, as plaintiffs. The lawsuits claim the van’s design was flawed, it shouldn’t have caught fire after a simply roll and that the automaker failed to warn its customers about the possible danger.
“Georgia law says companies like Chrysler have a duty to continuously warn the public of dangers associated with their products and Chrysler knew,” Glover said. “They knew as far back as 2001 when they got the consumer advisory from the federal government.”
“It would have been really easy to design these vans in a safe manner. They just didn’t do it,” added Kyle Wallace, an attorney at Shiver Hamilton Campbell, representing two of the victims. “The van shouldn’t have rolled from changing lanes. It shouldn’t be that unstable. They all should’ve been able to walk out of that van alive.”
Tamika Gooden lost her sister, Normisha Monroe, 38, in the crash. Monroe was more than one year into recovery, after spending the last three years drinking heavily – a habit she picked up following the death of her mother and father in April 2018. Gooden said her sister was in a “happy place” before she was killed.
“She was like, ‘Mika, I have it together,’” Gooden recalled. “She had just gotten a new job, just back on track and this happened. I still cry, every single day every morning. I still can’t believe it.”
Michael Taylor’s mom, Tina Rice, was the oldest victim. The 53-year-old had battled addiction before Taylor was even born. Taylor ate lunch with his mom hours before she was killed. He said she was the “best version” of herself before her death.
“So, I remember leaving and just feeling like I was no longer out in the world without my mother,” Taylor recalled. “You can just imagine what it’s like to live with this new normal and trying to be a shoulder for my other siblings who are struggling as well.”
“What we want to do is get these vehicles off the road,” said Glover. “We want to end the tragedies. We want to stop the death.”
Monica Manire, the driver of the van, We Are Living Proof Inc. and Sober Living Recovery LLC are also listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuits. Manire is currently facing seven counts of first-degree vehicular homicides charges – for each of the women killed.
CBS46 reached out to each of the plaintiff’s attorneys, all of which either declined comment or did not respond – except for Stellantis. The company sent the following statement:
“FCA US extends its deepest sympathies to those who were injured and to the families of those lost in this horrific crash. We understand that law enforcement officials have charged the driver of the 2002 Dodge Ram 3500 for recklessness and other serious criminal violations. We cannot comment further at this time as we have not been served with the lawsuit. “
