ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- They’re bonded by pain and connected by the children who couldn't gather around the dinner table to pray with them.
Mothers and loved ones of Atlanta's Missing and Murdered Children came together to celebrate Thanksgiving early, Tuesday afternoon.
Prison minister Hazel Horne organized the gathering at her home.
"I want them to feel that they are not alone and that their loved one is still with them," Horne told CBS46.
It’s the first time Catherine Leach says someone has honored mothers like her for the holiday. Her 13-year-old son Curtis Walker was slain 40 years ago during the killing spree
"This means a lot for me right now because we never had nobody do nothing for us like this," Leach told CBS46's Hayley Mason. "I think that it’s a blessing to get together with people that really care. That makes me feel good," she added.
The group shared laughs, two turkeys, desserts, and songs from a male trio. They hope the celebration will continue on in years to come.
