ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Families of coronavirus victims from a nursing home hit hard by the virus have filed gross negligence suits.
Four families of residents who were exposed to and died of the coronavirus at Arbor Terrace at Cascade Senior Care Facility have filed individual lawsuits. They allege administrators and staff failed to protect vulnerable residents.
According to the Fulton County Board of Health, the 16 deaths at Arbor Terrace at Cascade make it the largest outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Fulton and DeKalb counties. “Seven of the 15 who have died my mother knew personally,” said State Sen. Donzella James who represents portions of Fulton and Douglas counties.
James wrote a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp asking him to close Arbor Terrace at Cascade. “This place needs to be closed and it needs to become a case study of what not to do,” said community activist Derrick Boazman, a former Atlanta city councilman.
As of last Thursday, nearly 80 percent of the 62 residents at the facility tested positive for the virus. 16 have died so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.