The growing memorials outside the three Atlanta area massage spas illustrate just how an entire community, and even beyond it, are mourning the losses of eight shooting victims.
The families and friends of the victims don't have all the words to describe it but the emotions range from anger to debilitating sorrow.
"I'm mad, it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy," Kikiana Whidby said about Paul Michels.
He was the godfather to her son and leaves behind a wife. Michels was doing handy work for the Acworth Spa, according to Whidby and the family.
"He had been out of work for a while and this was something that came to him and he was really excited about," she said.
He built his last shelf there on Tuesday afternoon.
"She didn't deserve this," Margaret Rushing sobbed. The mother told CBS46 her daughter Delaina Gonzelez just wanted a day to relax so she booked a couple's massage with her husband. Delaina never made it past her appointment.
"You come in and you took her life away." Rushing cried, "I just want to know why."
Investigators still have not confirmed the identities of the four Asian women killed in the two Atlanta spas but in Acworth, we know Delaina Gonzelez, Paul Michels, Xiaojie Tan and Daoyou Feng were husbands, wives, and mothers.
Injured victim Elicias Hernandez-Ortiz is still recovering in the hospital. The family of the sole survivor wanted his daughter to speak on his behalf.
"He's a really good dad, I don't want him to go," 9-year-old Yoseline told CBS46.
Dozens showed up throughout the day across the three spas for emotional tributes, where Asian Americans told CBS46 they don't feel safe. Adding, they've felt more vulnerable because they've been falsely blame for coronavirus.
Robert Aaron Long faces 8 counts of murder. The suspected gunman blamed his sex addiction on the massage spas, adding it wasn't racially motivated.
Despite Long's claim, activists call this attack among the growing anti-Asian violence.
"As we collectively grieve and respond to this tragedy, we must lead with the needs of those most directly impacted at the center: the victims and their families.
And during this time of broader crisis and trauma in our Asian American communities, we must be guided by a compass of community care that prioritizes assessing and addressing our communities' immediate needs, including in-language support of mental health, legal, employment, and immigration services."
See the full Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta statement here.
