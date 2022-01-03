DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Parents in Dekalb County lined up at schools on Monday to grab laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots as they prepared for a week of virtual learning.
The district’s virtual decision spurred by the surge in COVID cases.
“I’m happy to roll with the punches and I say that because their [kids] safety and health is number 1, right?” said Sheena Johnson, a Dekalb County mother of three.
Kids in Dekalb aren’t the only ones returning from winter break to virtual learning in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton, Fulton, Rockdale, and Forsyth, all opting to return virtual also.
Many metro #Atlanta families on Monday began preparing for a week of virtual learning due to the #COVID19 surge. Not all schools have decided to go virtual, including the state's two biggest school districts. Details @cbs46 #health #BacktoSchool pic.twitter.com/PuSgTBGXVd— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 3, 2022
Many parents within those school districts happy they say the schools are putting health first.
“So, it’s a huge sacrifice on myself and my spouse, working from home full-time, having three kids virtual, all different grade levels. It’s hard but I don’t want to imagine something happening to them,” Johnson said.
Students also said they are trying to deal with the constant changes.
“Sometimes teachers don’t comprehend about there being too many kids at home using the internet and it’s not enough Wi-Fi for every child,” said Ashlee Ramirez-Torres, a Dekalb County 8th grader.
Not all districts are opting to take the virtual route.
The state’s two largest schools’ districts, Gwinnett and Cobb, along with Newton will return with in-person learning.
The move aggravating some.
“I’m feeling very uncomfortable. The surge is very high right now. I think waiting a couple of weeks, going remote will help tremendously. And I don’t understand why Cobb County School district doesn’t do that,” said Geri Popa, a Cobb County parent.
Both Gwinnett and Newton schools districts have said a mask mandate will be in place for those returning to school campuses.
