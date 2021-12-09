ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Some families say the best gift this holiday season won't cost a dime and comes weeks before Santa arrives.
It's the gift of protection and safe family gatherings, according to several folks receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in South Fulton two weeks before Christmas.
“It’s important to me to protect myself and my family members,” said Kimberly Sheridan, who received her booster shot Thursday.
“We’ll be around more of our large family than we were last year,” said Dmitrius Arnold, another booster recipient.
“Everyone is vaccinated,” added Arnold’s mother, Clancie. “You’ve gotta get it to protect me!”
Their booster shots come as Georgia confirms a third case of the Omicron variant and President Biden makes a plea for more Americans to roll up their sleeves when eligible.
“15 million people now have gotten their booster shots, and we're getting people booster shots at record pace, roughly, a million people a day,” said the President. “We got a lot of work to do but we're gonna get through this.”
More shots will go out amid new guidance from government officials. The CDC announced Thursday 16 and 17-year-olds are strongly encouraged to get their Pfizer booster shots six months after their initial dose.
“Although we don’t have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Nikki McClure, a mother who received her booster shot shortly after the guidance was released, said she’s looking forward to helping her eligible teenagers get their third shots next week.
“I’ll probably just line them up based on ability here while they’re on vacation,” said McClure.
Roughly 59 percent of Georgia has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
