UPDATE: Ms. Aguilar, interviewed below, told CBS46's Adam Murphy Thursday night that her uncle was one of the victims who died at the poultry plant.
Previous Story:
Dozens of employees from the Foundation Food Group were brought to Free Chapel on McEver Road in Gainesville Thursday for evaluation.
Brenda Aguilar showed up at the church frantically looking for her uncle who worked in maintenance at the plant.
“I’m praying and we’re hoping. Free Chapel their staff is great. They prayed with us and we’re just praying he’s okay. He’s just one of the one’s who’s injured, and they just haven’t gotten his information to let us know he’s okay, but we also know that could not be the case,” Aguilar said.
130 Foundation Food Group employees were transported on school buses for a medical evaluation moments after the incident occurred. Health professionals at Northeast Georgia Health Systems checked out and cleared everyone on site, but Aguilar’s uncle was not one of them.
“I just pray he's okay. He's one of the one's who was injured, and they just haven't gotten his information to let us know he's okay, but we also know that could not be the case. It's just stressful to not know and he won't answer his phone, so I don't know if he doesn't have it or if he dropped it, I don't know,” Aguilar said.
Also, the Hall County Sheriff's office has reported that every employee who was brought to Free Chapel has been released.
