ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) — The families of many seniors forced out of their assisted living home this summer are now taking legal action.
Joy Beth Fissette said the health of her 83-year-old mother has declined significantly after she was forced out of Tranquil Gardens Assisted Living in Acworth three months ago.
“Today my mom can’t talk. She can’t complete a sentence or say anything. And she doesn’t quite know at all where she’s at,” Fissette said.
In July, there was nothing peaceful about what happened at Tranquil Gardens. The owners told residents they had three days to move out.
ORIGINAL STORY: Assisted living facility abruptly closes forcing residents and staff out
Staff members protested by setting their work clothes on fire outside the business.
Co-owner Brian Stewart claimed financial troubles led to the closure.
Now many families impacted by the abrupt closure are involved in a lawsuit. Attorney Ed Novotny is representing some of the families and said the owners were in breach of their contract with the residents.
“The law requires that they be notified by the owners directly in writing that they were going to terminate their services being provided and their lodging being provided. And the law requires 30 days, not three,” Novotny said.
“Now I don’t have them. I have shells and they’re not even going to make it that much longer. Hospice is on full time. They don’t understand why they don’t do anything. They can’t talk, they can barely walk. I lost a lot and those guys lost nothing. They lost nothing. And that’s not okay,” Fissette said.
Novotny also said that while looking into this case he was able to determine that the owners should have had more than enough money to remain open and he intends to find out what happened to that money.
