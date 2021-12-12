NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Family and friends in the community came together Sunday evening to honor Samia Williams, a toddler killed in a DUI crash last weekend.
Williams was traveling with her mother, 30-year-old Jada Jackson, on State Road 41 just south of Moreland in Coweta County, when a man crossed the center lane, sideswiped one vehicle, then slammed into their car.
Williams was killed instantly, according to police. Jackson, her mother, is still in the hospital recovering from severe injuries. It is unclear when she will be released.
Several people joined Williams' family at Saint Smyrna Baptist Church to pray together, share memories, and release a balloon in her loving memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.