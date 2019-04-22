ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Kahre Williams, the man police say initiated a police chase that left one person dead and six others injured, has been denied bond.
CBS 46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke with Williams’ friends, and the family of the people police say he hit.
Family members at Grady Hospital declined to go on camera at this time but say the five people in the car were heading home to Florida from a vacation in Michigan.
One person did not make it, two have been released, two others are still at Grady hospital fighting for their lives.
Georgia State Patrol says 34-year-old Williams was in a Dodge Challenger going the wrong way down Spring Street near 5th Avenue in Atlanta around 3:40 on Saturday morning -- he was also driving toward a state trooper.
Williams then allegedly made a U-turn and a chase ensued.
Police say he exited onto southbound I-75 and began speeding, hitting two other vehicles, a Ford Expedition and a silver Nissan Altima.
Police say Williams took off on foot but they found him a short time later.
One person was killed in the Expedition, four others injured. Two people in another car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Georgia State Patrol says Williams was suspected of driving under the influence, but he refused a blood test. However, warrants have been obtained for blood draw.
He faces 2nd-degree murder, vehicular homicide, two counts of serious injury, felony fleeing and other traffic-related charges.
A friend of Williams’ declined to give his name, but says Williams isn’t the bad person this situation makes him out to be:
“He’s young, so people make mistakes, he’s from Atlanta, from the south side, I wouldn’t judge him by his past. I’ll put it like this, he’s not a violent person, he’s never done any harm to anyone, he may have a past, but he has no violence in his background,” said one of Williams’ friends.
The family of the victims say they are grieving for their loss and tending to their loved one who remains in critical condition.
They've asked for privacy but say they hope justice is served.
