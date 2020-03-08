LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a news cycle filled with coronavirus fears and lots of other tough news to hear, sometimes a story comes along that puts a smile on the face of both the people involved and the journalists lucky enough to meet them.
Such was the case recently when a woman contacted the CBS46 news desk. Alberta Harrison had recently seen one of our Books to Kids events and wanted to know if CBS46 could help her. Alberta told us she's the sole provider for her grandchildren, aged 6 and 10. Ms. Harrison said she read with her grandchildren all the time along with tutoring them and other kids in the community. Her request was simple, she's disabled and wanted to know if CBS46 could get some books for the kids.
CBS46 went to work and got a big assist from the American Kidney Foundation to help deliver two boxes full of books to Ms. Harrison. Last Friday, Harrison came to the CBS46 studio along with her grandson Nay'ki Brown and granddaughter Anniya Smith. CBS46 presented the family with the books and gave them a tour of the station and the studio. It brought smiles to everyone involved with the story.
Harrison sent CBS46 a message after getting home with the books that said:
"I want to thank you so much again for your heartfelt consideration. The children were so happy and they had a ball. We really appreciate you and thank you so much peace and infinite blessings to you always. Thank you."
