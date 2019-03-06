Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The family and attorney of Joycelyn Savage, an Atlanta woman whose family says singer R. Kelly is holding against her will, held a press conference Wednesday morning to address a CBS News interview featuring Kelly.
The press conference was held to dispute answers given by Kelly during an interview on CBS This Morning that aired on Wednesday.
During the interview, Kelly told CBS News' Gayle King that rumors of him having sex with and abusing underage girls are, "Not true.
King then asked Kelly if he has held women against their will. He replied "That's stupid!"
He later broke down in tears saying, "I'm fighting for my (expletive) life."
The entire interview was about one hour and twenty minutes.
During the press conference held in Atlanta Wednesday morning, the Savage family and attorney Gerald Griggs disagreed with Kelly and said they had information that was contradictory to Kelly's statements to CBS News.
