DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Senior Elyse Purefoy was a member of the Arabia Mountain High School dance team.
Monday morning during practice she collapsed. The DeKalb County School District said officials responded quickly and contacted emergency personnel. But the 17-year-old was unable to recover.
Now parents and students who knew Purefoy are left wondering what happened.
“She was nice,” classmate Skyler Woody said. “She was really caring. I liked her she was cool.”
“They felt kind of close that it hit home being that everybody is in the same age group,” Skyler Woody’s father Clyde Woody said. “It was a little tough on them. I don’t think it really has hit them yet that it could have been one of them.”
The DeKalb County Medical Examiner told CBS46 there was no signs of trauma to Purefoy, however, the investigation continues as they await toxicology results.
Friends told Purefoy's family she was denied water at practice. Other parents of dance team members told CBS46 reporter Vince Sims that's simply not true. Not only were the dancers not denied water, they also bring their own water to practice.
The dance team coaches could not be reached for comment. DeKalb County School District would only say they are working with the appropriate departments to assess the events.
Other parents are just wanting answers for the safety of all the students.
“If that’s the case, somebody need to do something about it,” Clyde Woody said. “Whether it’s the coach, the school, the whole system or something.”
The medical examiner has not said when the toxicology results could come back in.
