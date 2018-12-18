Cobb County, GA (CBS46) In unanimous fashion, a Cobb County jury awarded the Jenkins family millions of dollars on Tuesday during a civil trial in state court.
"I was just thanking God because he gave us the endurance to be here," said Audrey Jenkins, the victim's sister.
The verdict was an emotional ending to years of pain and suffering.
"Well $60 million is a lot of money and plus like I say all the money in the world can’t bring her back," said Hal Jenkins, the victim's father. "I would have preferred her being here more so than the money."
April Jenkins died five years ago following a liposuction procedure with Dr. Nedra Dodds at Opulence Aesthetic Medicine in Kennesaw. Neither Dodds nor her legal team showed up for the trail.
"That showed me that what they did was wrong and they knew it and they didn’t have any answers to give," said Hal.
According to Jenkins legal team, the money is to be paid out through the now defunct company’s insurance provider.
"I think that they (jury) wanted to make a statement not only about the damage that was done, but that this has got to stop. That we should not have these non-accredited surgery centers," said the family attorney Brent Savage.
"What happened today is going to make a big difference in my family life, especially my granddaughter and great granddaughter," added Hal.
The lawyers representing Jenkins will be back in court next year to represent yet another victim Erica Beaubrun who also died after a cosmetic procedure at the same facility. As for Dr. Dodds, the medical board revoked her license and she is no longer practicing.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
