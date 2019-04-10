ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Saied Takallou said his house on Cave Road in Atlanta floods every time there's heavy rainfall.
“My kids, they get nervous every time we have rain,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
CBS46 first introduced you to Takallou in 2017 after his house badly flooded. Everything from the floors to the furniture was ruined. His house has flooded again since then and even small amounts of rain, like what we've seen over the past several days, is enough to scare him.
“I believe in past five years, I’ve spent over 140, 150 thousand dollars so far,” he said, describing repairs.
When it rains, Takallou said water from a channel off Northside Parkway spills onto his property. He said it happens because there are four water streams going into an 18-inch culvert.
“Most of the time its backflow and gets clogged up,” he explained.
The Georgia Department of Transportation owns the ditch and the city of Atlanta owns the culvert. After our 2017 story aired, Takallou said he met with city representatives who agreed to expand the culvert to at least 72 inches. So far, nothing has been done.
“If something happens, who is going to be responsible?”
A spokesperson with GDOT said they have increased the storage capacity of the ditch as much as possible. CBS46 contacted the city of Atlanta for answers. As of Wednesday evening, CBS46 has not been given a response.
“Why this process of changing the culvert is taking so long?” Takallou asked. “Why they are not concerned about my safety and my family's safety?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.