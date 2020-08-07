ATLANTA (CBS46)-- The life of former presidential candidate Herman Cain will be remembered in a private funeral service Friday.
Cain died last week at the age of 74 after battling COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the virus after attending a rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June.
Members of the public gathered Thursday for a public viewing at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary in Atlanta. While the funeral service is limited to family only, you can stream it here.
