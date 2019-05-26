PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police hope someone has seen a man who no one has heard from in a month.
William David Garner's family last heard from him on April 23, when he was being taken to Lakeview Medical Center.
His brother told police he is worried because when he called to get an update on him, he was told Garner was not at Lakeview anymore.
Police were told that Garner was released on April 30 and had taken a taxi to a shelter in Atlanta. But there is no record of him ever checking into a shelter.
The 56-year-old does not have a phone, money or his medication.
If you have any information about where Garner is, call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
