CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Eighty-five-year-old Dwight Hubble Durham has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Carroll County Sheriffs say Durham was last seen at 12:30 p.m. in the area of his residence near Claire and Central High Road.
He was last known to have on dark colored pants and blue plaid shirt. He is described as 5'4' and weighs around 140 pounds. The family says they are concerned about their loved one who is in need of his diabetic medications.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 770-830-5916.
