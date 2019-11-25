ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A family dealing with the death of their autistic son is desperately looking for answers.
According to a Fulton County police report, Anthony Mitchell visited the Bojangles on Fulton Industrial Boulevard to get a meal on Nov. 16.
The card he used declined, but staff let him have the meal anyway as he was known to the staff. When he was unable to get a second meal, he became irate and attacked employees, according to the report.
Staff were able to get him out of the store and call police. Police say when they arrived they found Mitchell bleeding from the face and instructed him not to enter the Bojangles. They say he didn't listen, so police restrained him.
Shanita Swanson, Mitchell's mother and an emergency medical technician, arrived on the scene and took him home. Grady EMT officers attended the scene. According to the report, the man's mother refused medical help -- something she denies.
"Never, never refused treatment had I known the injuries my son sustained," said Swanson. According to the family, Anthony Mitchell died a short time after he was brought home.
Swanson's husband called 911 and said the same EMT officers attending the scene at their house were the ones that came to the Bojangles. He said the look on the officer's face was one of shock.
The family wants better training for police who they say used excessive force. They also said at no point did Swanson sign a document refusing medical treatment. They believe the EMT workers that responded to Bojangles need better training.
Their lawyer said they are waiting for the medical examiner's report before they file a suit, but they believe Bojangles staff, police and the EMT workers all played a role in Anthony Mitchell's death.
