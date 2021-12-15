SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than three months after a metro Atlanta father was hit and killed, his family says there's been no arrest in the case despite South Fulton officers identifying who the suspect was and where he lived.
"He worked everyday, never had a day off."
August 24 would be Jerry Long's final time headed into work. That morning, as he drove along Cascade Palmetto Highway, another driver hit and killed the father.
His son was in the car behind him, witnessing the entire crash unfold.
"He seen the truck hit Jerry, bounce off Jerry into an 18-wheeler then the truck came to a stop. And this guy and three others got out and ran," Robert explained.
'Wanted' posters are now hanging around metro Atlanta. South Fulton Police Department did not create or hang them,instead, it was Jerry's family. The victim's father feels his son's case has not been handled with urgency.
Despite Juan Carlos Medrano being identified as the suspect, nearly four months later he has not been arrested.
Meanwhile, the Long's argue it makes little sense because detectives knew the Medrano's address early on.
"I feel really frustrated. There's no other word for it." Robert continued, "frustrated and not having faith in the law anymore."
South Fulton PD sent CBS46 this statement:
"After Traffic Unit Investigators identified Mr. Juan Medrano as the suspect, he was contacted and given the opportunity to turn himself in at one of our precincts. Unfortunately, Mr. Medrano failed to come in, and subsequently, warrants were issued for his arrest for vehicular homicide.
SFPD is actively pursuing leads to bring him to justice for his alleged involvement in the traffic crash that resulted in the death of Mr. Jerry Long. Our Fugitive Unit and task force officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals won't stop until he is located."
If you ask the victim's loved ones, they believe by giving the suspect a chance to turn himself in, it gave time him to get farther away.
Jessica Long pleaded for justice, "What's not to say he won't do this to someone else's family because at this point, he's dangerous."
"I don't know what else to do." Robert added, "there's somebody that knows where he's at."
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
