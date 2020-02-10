ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Buckhead family has been reunited with their missing dog who was inside a vehicle that was carjacked on Friday.
Matt Kossoff, Milo's owner, alerted CBS46 Monday morning that the dog was found in a parking lot not far from the carjacking scene.
Surveillance video shows the moment someone jumps into the family vehicle near a Red Box movie kiosk on Bolton Road on Friday. The suspect then takes off with the vehicle with the family dog inside.
Meanwhile, the family was offering a $5,000 reward for the return of 'Milo.' Kossoff will be meeting with the family who found Milo Monday morning to present them with the reward.
