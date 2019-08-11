ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A family is searching for a missing veteran who has amnesia.
53-year-old Alan E. Sparks last told his family he was in Atlanta through a text message over a week ago.
Sparks' son said he was on his way from Florida to Texas to see his family , but told them he had some stops to make in Georgia for work.
His last known location was in South Georgia.
"Dad we're here, we love you," said Shane Sparks, his son. "We really want you to come home."
Sparks works for Roadie, an over the road company that allows employees to transport goods using their personal car.
He had stops in the metro Atlanta area, but the company told family he wasn't active at the time.
Sparks is driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan.
"On a daily basis my father was calling me," Sparks said. "We'd spend an hour or two on the phone on a regular basis, so when that call stopped coming in, it did raise a concern."
Sparks is diabetic and insulin dependent.
His son told CBS46 he also has transient global amnesia and has had an episode in the past.
Transient global amnesia is a sudden, temporary memory loss. When it happens to someone, they cannot remember where they are or how they got there. Recent events are forgotten. According to the Mayo Clinic, the patient does remember who they are and does recognize people they know well.
"He hasn't ever attacked anyone in one of these moments," Sparks said. "But he does try to run from crowds."
The family said they do not know if amnesia is to blame, but they're hoping someone will see him and call police.
Sparks' family has a website up to try to help find him. It includes a message to him for anyone who comes across him. It says, in part, "All of us want you to know that we love you and we really miss you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.