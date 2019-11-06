SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman who hasn't been seen since October 18.
Marshae Madison, 21, was last seen leaving her home on Country Walk Drive in unincorporated Snellville. She did not tell her family members where she was going.
She's described as a black female, standing about 5'5" tall and weighing around 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.