ATLANTA, Ga. (CB46) -- CBS46 is working to get results for A Metro Atlanta family in a race to save a life. Their loved one has a needs a kidney ASAP!
“I just feel like you know, I deserve to have my dad,” Kara Heller said.
Ten years ago Kara Heller and her family discovered her father, Todd Heller, had an autoimmune illness that attacked his kidneys.
“As time went on his function went lower and lower and six months ago he went into stage five [kidney failure] and started dialysis,” Kathy explained.
Leaving Todd’s kidney’s functioning at only six percent.
“He looked really bad, and felt really bad,” Heller said.
The family told CBS46 News that Todd needed a kidney transplant as soon as possible. So, they did what most family’s would do, they all lined up one-by-one to be tested to see who was a match for the donation. One-by-one they all got the same answer" no one was a match.
“It’s hard because now he’s sick. Now he needs our support and we weren’t able to do this for him,” explained Kara.
Todd’s now on the transplant list, which normally takes 8-10 years to receive a kidney. The problem is, the life expectancy while on dialysis is 3- 5 years. So the family started making signs asking for donors. Eventually Kara decided to reach out to several billboard companies.
“And by Sunday it was on over 100 billboards and I’m pretty sure now it’s in every state,” Heller said.
Now this desperate call to potential kidney donors is on over 200 billboards nationwide for drivers all over America to see, at no cost to the Hellers.
Here’s how you can help: You can go to www.donorfordad.com and fill out an application to begin free testing to see if you are a match to donate a kidney to Todd.
Make sure you put Todd Heller’s name on the application.
