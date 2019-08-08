SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The search is on for a family pet that ran off after its owner, suddenly died.
Bailey is a nine-year-old female Vizsla and she went missing on Sunday.
The community search for Bailey is expansive and one Smyrna family is hoping CBS 46 viewers can help.
"It's just heart-wrenching and you feel helpless. There's nothing else you can do but look," said Neighbor Lisa Barnett.
Any sightings of Bailey should be reported to the following Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/findbaileyrutledge/photos/rpp.110338326979732/110339323646299/?type=3&theater
