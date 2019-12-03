ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police is hoping the public may be able to help find a family's missing 26-year-old loved one who was last seen in the Downtown Atlanta area two days before Thanksgiving.
Asrick "Ricky" Smith was last seen on Nov. 26 at the transit station in the 200 block of Forsyth Street. His mother told police her son was travelling from New York to Atlanta on Greyhound, but he missed his bus while at a stop in South Carolina.
Smith then reached out to a friend who paid for his Uber ride to Atlanta. He arrived around 8:10 p.m. and was last seen by a woman who attempted to help him find his luggage before he vanished.
Smith is described as a black male, slim build, 6'03", weighs around 180 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing flannel pajama pants. His mother says he has been diagnosed with psychosis and substance abuse.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.