DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- There is a sight to see just off Clairmont Circle in DeKalb County, but not one the Hill family is fond of.
Dianne Hill said she’s been keeping an eye on things for her son’s family while they’re away.
“It has just been shocking the whole time. It’s unreal,” Hill said.
It’s a stressful job just knowing there’s a sinkhole under the home.
“In fact, I’m in the house and I’m kind of scared to walk across the floor. I don’t know, I don’t know,” Hill said.
It turns out there is sewage flowing beneath the foundation and it appears the home was built on top of a sewer line back in the 1950’s.
“You can see the foundation and it goes under the foundation so I’m really kind of concerned about the stability of the house,” Hill said.
The family notified county officials and crews have been canvassing the yard trying to come up with a solution. For now, workers have temporarily diverted the sewer line away from the home while structural engineers inspect the situation.
“Well the area supervisor came and talked to me and he said that they were going to do whatever it took to get it done,” Hill said.
CBS46 pressed the county about the safety issue associated with the hole and a spokesperson released a statement stating that a structural engineer selected by the county determined there was no cracking or settling of the front exterior foundation wall and that plans are being made to reroute the sewer line.
The Hill family is taking it a step further and will have another structural engineer take a look.
