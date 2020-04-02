HALL CO., GA (CBS46)—A Hall County family is making arrangements to find a new home after a fire decimated their home.
According to the Hall County Fire Department, units responded to a fire at mobile home in the 5400 block of Saddle Club Road on Wednesday afternoon.
The mobile home is believed to have at least 50% worth of damage, according to a fire spokesperson.
Three adults and four children were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.