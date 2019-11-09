LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews are investigating a house that went up in flames in unincorporated Lawrenceville Friday night.
Around 11 p.m. firefighters rushed to the home on the 800 block of Cruiser Run southeast after a 911 caller reported a basement fire.
Fire officials discovered heavy flames coming from the front door. Due to the heavy fire coming through both floors of the split-level home, firefighters used the aerial ladder to battle the massive blaze.
Authorities say, eight people were reported displaced from the blaze including four adults and four children.
The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance.
After further investigation, fire officials say the blaze started on the first floor in the left-rear corner of the home adjacent to the garage. The cause is currently undetermined and under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.