ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A family dispute ended in a shooting in DeKalb County early Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartments on Flat Shoals Road.
Police say the shooting sent one man to a local hospital for treatment. After further investigation, police believe the incident was a result of a domestic dispute between relatives.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.