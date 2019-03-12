Nine candidates are running in the Atlanta City Council’s District 3 special election March 19. The election is needed to fill the seat after Councilman Ivory Lee Young Jr., 56, died of cancer in November.
One of the candidates running is Ivory Young Jr’s. widow Shalise Steele-Young.
"I am running to continue the critical work over the next three years of my late husband’s term because I have a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to the residents and stakeholders of District 3," Young said.
So when people caught wind that her father-in-law and sister-in-law endorsed Byron Amos, it came as a big surprise.
“Very hurtful, very hurtful I miss the family, our daughters miss that side of the family. We received a mailer and my daughter cried. I told her they are able to support who they want."
A special runoff election, if needed and very likely given the number of candidates, will be held April 16.
