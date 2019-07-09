HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A three-week-old baby has died after being bitten by a family dog in Hall County.
Detectives responded to a home on Glanville Highway near Gainesville at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the baby girl with serious trauma to her head.
According to Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Chris Dale, detectives learned it happened while the baby was asleep in a bedroom. A 2-year-old Husky mix, according to Dale, bit the baby an undetermined number of times. Firefighter/paramedics rushed the infant to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, but she did not survive.
The dog is now in the custody of Hall County Animal Service. Authorities have not said whether the dog will be put down.
