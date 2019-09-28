DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for the person who robbed a Family Dollar in DeKalb County Saturday morning.
According to DeKalb County police, a Pine Lake officer responded to 4615 Rockbridge Road where an employee said there had been an armed robbery at the store.
DeKalb SWAT was called to the location to check the store for the suspect.
Police told CBS46 the store was later cleared, and the suspect got out before officers responded.
The employee was not injured during the robbery.
