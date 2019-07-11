ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta family learned a costly lesson after buying what they thought was their dream car for their growing family.
When Konstynce Eberhart and her husband Shane learned they were expecting their first child, they started all the preparations that come with a new baby like setting up the nursery and buying a new family vehicle.
“The other thing I really love about it is there's a button for everything,” Konstynce Eberhart said.
They found this 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee at Gravity Autos in Sandy Springs. The Carfax report was relatively clean, with no accidents reported.
“We checked it out, test drove it, everything seemed perfect and wonderful and then it wasn't,” Konstynce Eberhart said.
The couple says in hindsight, they should have had the car inspected before they agreed to purchase. Because after a few weeks of driving the car, Konstynce noticed the car was making a strange noise so she had it checked out at a local jeep dealership.
“They called and said it had sub-frame damage, where it had been in an accident prior to us owning it,” Shane Eberhart said.
Leaving the family with an unsafe car and nowhere to turn
“If we would have known we were purchasing an as-is vehicle that had been wrecked, of course we wouldn't have done it,” Konstynce Eberhart said.
Instead, they’re stuck with a car they can’t drive.
“I'm paying insurance on a car I'm not driving, we're making a $500 a month payment on a car I'm not driving,” Konstynce Eberhart said.
So why wasn't the damage noted in the car's history? We set to find that out. Gravity declined to go on-camera; but told us they weren't aware of the damage either. Documents show gravity purchased the car in an auction from Florida-based Manheim. Manheim told CBS46 they also were not aware of a significant crash history, and that they inspect all their vehicles before auction.
In the mean-time, Konstynce and Shane say they just want a safe vehicle for when baby Silas makes his arrival.
“Don’t let life get in the way of crossing your t’s and dotting your ‘i’s,’ always do you due diligence and don’t trust anyone,” Konstynce Eberhart said.
CBS46 started working to get results and got both parties to the table and Gravity Autos is offering two possible solutions. They said they would help cover the cost of repairs or trade the Jeep Grand Cherokee for another one. A final decision will be made soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.