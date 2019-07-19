ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in northwest Atlanta.
When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from the home on Arcadia Circle.
Officials say all family members inside of the home escaped and there were no injuries.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, however, officials say the fire may have originated from a car behind the home.
