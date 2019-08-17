UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Union City Fire Crews rushed to a house fire early Saturday morning.
According to officials, everyone in the home were able to escape without any injuries; however, they say the family lost a lot of personal belongings due to the blaze.
Grady EMS took it upon themselves to get a few items for the young victims.
The Red Cross was on the scene providing comforts and assistance for the victims.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.