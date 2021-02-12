Police in DeKalb county are investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old man who has been missing for more than a month. Chanceler McCall was last seen on Dec. 28, 2020. His mother said she has lost hope that he is still alive.
“I need some closure,” Stacy Spellman with tears rolling down her face. “I can’t imagine him just being out somewhere and I can’t find him.”
Surveillance video from Parkway Vista Apartments off Dawson Road, where McCall lived, shows his maroon Dodge Challenger driving out of the complex around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. No one has seen or heard from him since.
“The people I talked to, who spoke with him that day, said there was nothing out of the ordinary, he didn’t seem upset,” Spellman recalled. “They said he wanted to go out and get something to eat.”
A mama’s boy at heart, Spellman said her son was friendly, but kept to himself. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, having recently started a lawn care business. Spellman said McCall never went more than a day without calling her or his siblings.
“This is like a nightmare we’re living,” she said.
McCall’s disappearance is not only being investigated as a missing person’s case, detectives are also looking into whether he was murdered.
“I don’t care about the circumstances at this point,” Spellman said. “I just need to locate him.”
She’s pleading for anyone with information to come forward.
“I need help,” Spellman said tearfully. “I need help from the public to help me find him.”
There is a $5,000 reward available leading to the discovery of McCall. If you know something, call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710. You can remain anonymous.
