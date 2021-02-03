Family files lawsuit after Atlanta veteran dies from ant attack

A Georgia family has filed a lawsuit against the government after a veteran died at a VA senior living facility. More than a hundred bug bites were found on Airforce Veteran Joel Marrable in 2019 while he was a patient at Atlanta Hospital's Eagles Nest Community Living Center.

His daughter told CBS46 he suffered multiple attacks that September and died two days after the last one. An internal investigation by the VA lists multiples failures by the senior living facility to follow policy, as well as a lack of urgency to correct the ant infestation.

Marrable's family filed a negligence lawsuit in federal district court against both the government and Orkin on Monday.

"I spent many nights and had plenty of counseling in supporting my thoughts and what it seems to be a continuous thing that will not go away which is my father being covered in ants in his final days so it’s like someone took my story and gave me someone else’s," said Laquna Ross, Marrable's daughter.

An Orkin spokesperson told CBS46 in a statement, “We only became aware of this lawsuit yesterday afternoon, and we are reviewing the case. Based upon our initial review, our records indicate we were only hired to perform limited exterior pest control services for some of the campus during 2019 and were not hired to perform interior pest control services. We will continue our review, and most importantly, our thoughts remain with this veteran’s family.”

A spokesperson for the Atlanta VA health care system told us that it continues to mourn Marrible's loss. "The Atlanta VA Health Care System continues to mourn the loss of Joel Marrable. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. However, we do not comment on pending litigation."

The family's attorney told CBS46: "No servicemember should have to spend their last days covered with painful fire ant bites. No family should have to watch their loved one suffer under such circumstances. Now that the lawsuit has been filed, we will refrain from further comment at this time.”

