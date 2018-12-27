CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- The family of the late Paulette Patricia Bradley is a lot less trusting after learning new details into how their mother's body was left in a hospital, two weeks after they were told she had been cremated.
Attorney CK Hoffler filed a lawsuit in the State Court of Clayton County on Christmas on behalf of Bradley’s family. The complaint alleges a breach of contract and several claims of negligence against The Southern Regional Medical Center which had Ms. Bradley’s body, the Speer-Shelton Funeral Directors, who promised a cremation and memorial but delivered the wrong ashes, and Cremation Services of Atlanta which cremated Bradley’s remains.
Bradley’s family says funeral director Edwin Shelton gave them a black plastic box minutes before their mother’s memorial service in September and told them it contained their mother’s ashes. The temporary urn was covered with scratches on it and plastic labels had been scraped off. The family learned two weeks after the September 29 memorial, after receiving a call from Southern Regional, that the ashes inside the box were not Bradley's.
It is still a mystery today, who or what is inside the box.
“It is beyond negligent,” Hoffler told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “I am not certain that the negligence begins and ends with the funeral home and funeral director. I simply don’t know, but I have reason to believe that there are more parties that could be culpable as well. That is why we are filing the lawsuit,” Hoffler said.
Bradley’s body lay in the hospital morgue and remained there until mid-October when Shelton’s staff picked it up and took it to be cremated. Her family, was still in possession of someone else’s ashes.
“All of the defendants as we know them, each had varying stories of what happened,” Hoffler said. “They still do not have the ashes of their mother,” she went on.
Monday, during a phone call with CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason, funeral director Edwin Shelton said he “messed up.”
“The cremains were there. I thought they were hers,” Shelton said.
Thursday, Shelton said “there was no negligence on my part. I am going to let the rest play out in court,” he said on the phone.
Bradley's grieving daughter Regina Wynn tells me she dreams about her mother every night.
“I still feel her presence in the home,” Wynn said. “She wants me to be strong, and she wants me to continue to fight for her because she was the best and she only deserved the best. She was a good woman,” she continued.
Hoffler wants accountability and paperwork. She says she believes the only road to the truth of what happened will be through litigation.
“I need to see it. I need to examine it. I need to verify it, and make sure that it is what it is,” Hoffler said about her request for cremation and disposition documents. “Right now, all I know is that my clients have ashes in a raggedy box that do not belong to their loved one and that’s it. That’s unacceptable,” she continued.
The Cremation Services of Atlanta President Mike Boston said on the phone Thursday that they knew nothing about the previous ashes the family was given. He says his company only worked on Bradley when a cremation was requested in mid-October. He maintains it made no deliveries of cremains to Speer-Shelton during the week of Bradley's death or memorial.
The Southern Regional Medical Center’s spokesperson Kimberly Golden-Benner said in a statement,
Official records and documentation show the hospital followed all appropriate processes and policies in releasing the correct body to Speer-Shelton Funeral Home. Although Ms. Hoffler’s complaint alleges that Southern Regional released a different body to Speer-Shelton Funeral Home earlier in time, this allegation is false. Southern Regional had no role in what occurred after the body was properly released to the funeral home.
Wynn said she just wants justice for her mother and for everyone to take responsibility for what has happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.