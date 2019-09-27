ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of a man who died in a Rockdale County Jail in March of 2018 is demanding the sheriff step down.

Shali Tilson's family says the 22-year-old died of dehydration because he was improperly locked in solitary confinement for nine days without food or water. His mother, Tynesha Tilson, says she is outraged at the lack of accountability and she is not letting his gruesome death go unanswered for.

The family is filing a civil lawsuit in federal court against the Rockdale County Sheriff, a sergeant and two deputies. They also are demanding that Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett step down. It is a motion they believe would illustrate some sort of accountability for the lack of training, procedures, leadership and protocols they believe led to Tilson's death.

Tilson's mother says the video of her son withering away and begging for help inside his cell is inhumane. She also adds that she does not understand how agencies designated to protect and serve, can be let off the hook for their actions which she says played a part in her son's death.

"My son begged them not to let him die this way, he knew that we was dying," said Tilson. "They continued to sit there and let him stay in that room with no water, no food and no medial attention. Outraged and upset is an understatement for what we're feeling right now. Our son was tortured in that jail."