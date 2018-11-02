Fulton County Police have made an arrest in a 21 year-old cold case.
Jerry Lee is now behind bars, accused of murdering 28-year-old Lorrie Ann Smith in 1997. Her parents found her shot to death at her home on Stonewall Tell Road.
Police say advanced DNA technology confirmed blood collected from the scene was Lee's. They arrested him in Alabama last Friday.
Officers say Smith's family is relieved to have answers.
"They feel more relief at this point than anything,” said Twanesa Howard with the Fulton County Police Department. “I think the comment they made was that they wanted to know what happened to Lorrie before they left this earth."
Police say the motive for the attack is still unclear. They also say there is no evidence Lee knew the victim before she was killed and he denied knowing her when arrested.
Lee is scheduled for his first appearance hearing Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the Fulton County jail.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
