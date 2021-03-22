Peachtree City police are still investigating a fiery crash that killed two teenagers.
19-year-old Kevin Allen was driving the car that police say veered into oncoming traffic after he lost control on Robinson Road, near Kimmer Road.
The car hit an SUV, killing Allen and his passenger, 16-year-old Brighton Garretson.
Flowers now lay along the road where the crash happened.
Michael Yaeger told CBS46 News that he was familiar with both teens.
"One of the victims was our son's best friend," he said. "The other victim was a prominent member of the Starr's Mill band, which is how we met a lot of these people."
The Fayette County school district confirmed that Allen was a Starr's Mill High School graduate and that Garretson was a current student.
A close friend of Allen's told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that there will be a car show in memory of the teens on Saturday at the old Kmart in Peachtree City.
According to the friend, Allen was a huge fan of cars.
GoFundMe pages have been set up for both victims:
GoFundMe for Brighton Garretson
