A funeral service will be held Wednesday for a child found fatally shot just days before he was to become a teenager.
David Mack, 12, was reported missing on February 9. Early the next morning, Atlanta Police were sent to a home on the 1200 block of Shirley Street after a person shot call. When they arrived, they discovered an unresponsive child with gunshot wounds. Grady EMS pronounced the child, later identified as Mack, dead on the scene.
According to David's uncle, the family was told he was shot four times—twice in the back, once in his cheek and once near his eyebrow.
Instead of celebrating his 13th birthday, his family is instead attending his funeral.
"He said 'I love you' and I said 'I love you, too.' It was the last thing I ever said to him and I’m so glad I was able to say it to him," said his grandmother, Glenda Mack.
Mack's service will be held Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m. at Renaissance Church of Christ. It will be broadcast on both Facebook and YouTube.
Meanwhile, the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible now stands at $10,000.
"I just feel empty right now but I know somebody knows something," Glenda Mack told CBS46 after the shooting. "We need your help. I don’t care who you are. You need to come up and say something because no one needs to die like that. He died by himself and that’s what makes it so hard on me.”
The family has created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.