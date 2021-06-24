Family gathers to remember father murdered while riding Uber

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A tearful and emotional partner of Kevin ‘Vino’ Fulton who was shot and killed by his Uber driver bemoaned her loss and asked for help in raising a now father-less son.
Vigil happening now for Kevin 'Vino' Fulton who was shot and killed during an Uber dispute on Wednesday 6/23. #crime #Atlanta @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/zu40SbMtqt— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) June 24, 2021
“I know it’s going to be hard to raise Britain (Fulton's son),” said Fulton's partner. “You know call Britain sometime, you know take him somewhere, or whatever, you know just try and fill in the gap.”
Fulton was shot and killed during an Uber ride on Wednesday according to police.
They said they arrived at the Chevron gas station on Monroe Dr and found Fulton dead and another man critically injured.
Fulton and two other passengers along with Uber driver Nigel Nembhard started arguing before the shots were fired by Nembhard.
“I need answers, answers that, my son will walk out of a car and someone will shoot him in the back I need to know why,” said Fulton's mother.
Nembhard is charged with felony murder.
A start for the family, but something they feel should have never happened to begin with.
